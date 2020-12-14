What a Google Outage!

Pardon me as I rub the last bit of morning crusties from my eyes on this foggy Monday morning out west, but I see that you all dealt with a hell of a Google outage! Damn, sorry I missed that bit of excitement. I hope everyone is OK now. I know the “analyst” offering me expert commentary on the situation is most definitely not.

Look at this Google Workspace status dashboard! That’s every service down at 3:55AM and not up again until a full hour later! Gmail down for even longer! No YouTube. No Classic Hangouts! No Calendar. No Google Play. I’m guessing no Assistant. No Currents, whoa!

You should all be up and running again. Good morning.