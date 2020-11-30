Yes, Cyber Monday 2020 has arrived and more than any year we are seeing a simple extension of Black Friday, which seemed to start earlier than ever too. With so few shopping in stores and instead taking all holiday shopping duties to online, what else are these retailers to do, I guess.

For the Pixel 5 Cyber Monday deal you were hoping for, well, we have the same deals that were here from Black Friday. No surprises this time, just the same $50 off for unlocked units, with added cash dropped at places like Best Buy if you activate with one of their preferred carriers. Best Buy also still has the Verizon model at $200 off.

Want to know if the Pixel 5 is a phone worth buying? Don’t you worry, we have write-ups. Here is our review, and here is another piece about how the Pixel 5 won us over.

Oh, the Pixel Stand is still 50% off!