Black Friday deals week has officially kicked off and so many deals are already available. Since there is always a big focus on Google Pixel phones around these parts, we thought we’d let you know that the Pixel 5 Black Friday deal is live. Well, at least the promo we expect most (including Google) to push for several days.

Depending on your willingness to activate the phone or sign-up for a contract, you could save anywhere from $50 to $200 on the Pixel 5 today. The simplest deal is for the unlocked Pixel 5, and that’s where you’ll take off a straight $50 everywhere, dropping the price to $649. If you want to “activate” it with Verizon at Best Buy, that’s when you’ll save either $100 or $200.

UPDATE : The deals haven’t necessarily changed at all since this first went up, but they are still available. As others (potentially) roll-in, we’ll add them to this post.

Here are the current best Pixel 5 Black Friday deals:

Want to know if the Pixel 5 is a phone worth buying? Don’t you worry, we have write-ups. Here is our review, and here is another piece about how the Pixel 5 won us over.