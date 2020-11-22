Google Pixel Stand Black Friday Deal is Here: 50% Off

The Google Pixel Stand has always been a tough sell at full price because $79 is a lot to ask for a wireless charger, especially knowing that there are dozens of wireless charging products on the market for $10. With today’s Pixel Stand Black Friday deal going live, now might the time to pull the trigger.

Currently priced as low as $39 ($40 off), the Pixel Stand can be yours to charge your Pixel 3, Pixel 4, or Pixel 5. It’ll do so somewhat quickly for wireless charging standards at up to 10W. However, the real benefit is that setting your Pixel phone on the Pixel Stand brings out a set of smart features that no other phones have access to.

The Pixel Stand can use your phone to act as a sunrise alarm next to your bed, give you a briefing about your day, auto-trigger do not disturb, show your Google Photos library like a digital photo frame might, and give you quick access to the Assistant and smart home controls.

At $39, it’s still expensive for a wireless charger, so I’ll let you decide if the things I just mentioned make it worth it.

Shop Google Pixel Stand Black Friday Deals: