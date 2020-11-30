Right in time for Cyber Monday, Samsung introduced two new online exclusive colors this weekend, one for the Galaxy Note 20 and one for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Available for purchase right now, the Note 20 is getting a super sexy red color option — complete with red S Pen — while the Galaxy Z Flip is getting a new White color. It sorta looks pearlish. Not bad at all.

As I said, both phones can be purchased already, with shipments scheduled to head out the first week of December. Considering Samsung’s current deals, the one that can score you a red Note 20 for as low as $299, now is a good time to at least take a peek.

Nice colors, Samsung.