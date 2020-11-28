We still have a couple of days left to shop Black Friday deals and OnePlus has dropped its OnePlus Buds to their lowest price ever, assuming you don’t count that bogus $1 sale. Now at $54.99 for a limited time, Amazon is shaving off another $5 from the $59 price that OnePlus has discounted the Buds to.

The OnePlus Buds, for those new to the product, are the first true wireless earbuds from OnePlus. They sport an AirPods-like design, 7-hour battery life, IPX4 sweat resistance, 13.4mm dynamic drivers, and touch pads on each bud that offer some controls.

We reviewed them a few months back and found them to be a solid pair of wireless earbuds for the money, only that was when they cost $79. Thanks to several software updates and a new companion app for those who don’t own a OnePlus phone, the OnePlus Buds at this Black Friday price are a nice option for anyone looking to get into the true wireless buds game.

Amazon Deal Link