Hey, so if you want to participate in a sh*tshow of an online sale, get ready for tomorrow’s deal on the OnePlus Buds. The company said today that they are going to drop their first true wireless buds to $1 and will let that sale rip until they sellout. Any guesses on how long that’ll take?

We aren’t sure why they would blowout (maybe this?) the OnePlus Buds like this and wonder if it means the end of the product. We’ve asked OnePlus for comment, but I sure hope they restock. These are a much more comfortable pair of earbuds than their newly released OnePlus Buds Z, which have forever traumatized the inside of my ear after wearing once.

The OnePlus Buds originally launched at $80, but have since been discounted to $59 for several weeks following the arrival of the Buds Z. At $1 (and I’m assuming + shipping), these would be a hell of a bargain. They are actually pretty good wireless buds (review) that now fully work with non-OnePlus phones.

We’ll try to let you know as this sale approaches since OnePlus did not share a time.