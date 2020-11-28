Black Friday 2020 started days and days ago, so now that we’re actually on Black Friday, the excitement certainly isn’t really here. Still, there are deals to be had and we’ve listed a good number of them for you below from some of the biggest players in the game.

You’ll find Black Friday deals for Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Jabra, Sonos, Mobvoi, and others. We’re also going to be working on the list throughout the day as additional deals pop-up or we get over this Thanksgiving hangover.

Ready to shop today? Here’s a Black Friday deals list to get you started.

Google

Samsung

OnePlus

LG

Motorola

Motorola Edge+ ($300 off): Motorola

($300 off): Motorola Motorola Edge ($300 off): Motorola

($300 off): Motorola Razr 2019 ($500 off): Motorola

($500 off): Motorola Moto G Power ($70 off): Motorola

($70 off): Motorola Moto 360 ($100 off): Motorola

Fossil, Skagen, Michael Kors, etc.

Fossil Gen 5E ($100 off): Fossil

($100 off): Fossil Fossil Gen 5 ($116 off): Fossil | Amazon

($116 off): Fossil | Amazon Extra 50% off sale w/ code JINGLE : Fossil

: Fossil Extra 40% off purchase w/ code SNOWGOOD : Fossil

: Fossil Skagen Falster 3 ($96 off): Skagen | Amazon

($96 off): Skagen | Amazon Skagen Falster 2 ($216 off): Skagen

($216 off): Skagen Michael Kors (30% off Gen 5 styles): Michael Kors

Mobvoi

TicWatch Pro 2020 ($80 off): Amazon | Mobvoi

($80 off): Amazon | Mobvoi TicWatch Pro ($90 off): Mobvoi

($90 off): Mobvoi TicWatch S2 ($54 off): Amazon | Mobvoi

($54 off): Amazon | Mobvoi TicWatch C2 ($10 off): Amazon | Mobvoi

($10 off): Amazon | Mobvoi TicPods 2 Pro+ ($28 off): Amazon | Mobvoi

($28 off): Amazon | Mobvoi TicPods 2 Pro ($42 off): Amazon | Mobvoi

($42 off): Amazon | Mobvoi TicPods ANC ($34 off): Amazon | Mobvoi

Sonos

Jabra

Zendure

TCL

E-Win Gaming Chairs

MNML Cases

TOTALLEE Cases

30% off all cases with code “DEAL4BFCM”: Amazon | Totallee

Moment

Reolink

Argus 2 with Solar Panel – $79 (Code: dereoargus2-31bf) Add both Argus 2 and Solar Panel to cart for discount



AUKEY

Power AUKEY Power Strip Tower – $36 (Code: Y9VXU92B)



Power Banks Odec 4-in-1 10000mAh LED Display Portable Charger with AC – $19 (35% off)



Anker