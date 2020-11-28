Black Friday 2020 started days and days ago, so now that we’re actually on Black Friday, the excitement certainly isn’t really here. Still, there are deals to be had and we’ve listed a good number of them for you below from some of the biggest players in the game.
You’ll find Black Friday deals for Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Jabra, Sonos, Mobvoi, and others. We’re also going to be working on the list throughout the day as additional deals pop-up or we get over this Thanksgiving hangover.
Ready to shop today? Here’s a Black Friday deals list to get you started.
Google
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 4a 5G
- $479.99 off: Verizon (requires new line)
- Pixel Stand
- Nest Audio
- Nest Hub
- Nest Hub Max
- Google Home Max
- Nest Mini (2nd gen)
- Nest Thermostat (3rd gen)
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Chromecast (3rd gen)
- Stadia
- $30 off Stadia Premiere: Google
- $17.25 off Stadia Controller: Google
Samsung
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Up to $1,000 of with trade-in: Samsung
- Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, 45mm)
- Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm)
- Galaxy Watch Active 2
- Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+
- Up to $150 off WiFi: Samsung
- Up to extra $500 off with trade-in: Samsung
- Galaxy Buds Live
- Galaxy Buds+
- Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition
- AKG N60 Noise Cancelling Headphones
OnePlus
LG
- LG Wing
- LG Velvet
- LG V60 ThinQ
Motorola
Fossil, Skagen, Michael Kors, etc.
Mobvoi
Sonos
- Sonos Beam
- Sonos Move
- Sonos Sub
Jabra
- Elite 85h
- Elite 75t
- Elite Active 75t
- Elite 65t
- Elite Active 65t
Zendure
TCL
E-Win Gaming Chairs
MNML Cases
TOTALLEE Cases
Moment
Reolink
AUKEY
Anker