Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Cyber Monday Deal is Here: $50 Off

For Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are down to one of their lowest prices ever with a bigger discount than they saw all of last week. Now $99.99, you can save $50 off Samsung’s best wireless earbuds.

Amazon currently has this $99.99 price, while everyone else is still on Black Friday pricing of $109.99. This could be a limited time deal, as only the black version is down to this price. Also, remember that Samsung will drop the price all of the way down to $90 if you have any pair of earbuds to trade-in.

To recap the Buds+, they offer insane 11-hour battery life, a variety of tips for the perfect fit, touch controls, and excellent sound that few other wireless earbuds can match. These are the only earbuds that Tim will use even if I try and sell him on the Pixel Buds and OnePlus Buds.

Amazon Deal Link