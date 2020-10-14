New OnePlus Buds Z Bring a Budget Price, True Wireless Connectivity

The OnePlus Buds aren’t that old and yet OnePlus is already bringing another true wireless earbuds set to the market called OnePlus Buds Z. The new Buds Z pack a difference design and an even lower price.

These OnePlus Buds Z feature a 10mm dynamic driver with “booming” bass, 3D stereo sound powered by Dolby Atmos, and up to 20 hours of playback, thanks to a charging case. You do get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, “environmental noise reduction,” Android’s Quick Pair, IP55 water and dust resistance, and three sets of silicone tips to choose from to help you get the perfect fit.

OnePlus Buds Z come in white, as well as a special-edition colorway from Steven Harrington. The standard white version costs $49.99 and arrives in the US on 11/2. The Steven Harrington colorway costs $59.99 and will launch in the future.