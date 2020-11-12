Montblanc Summit 2+ Comes to Verizon for $1,170

First introduced in March of this year, the Montblanc Summit 2+ and its LTE modem have found a carrier partner. Verizon is now selling the high-end smartwatch to the tune of $1,170.

For those who missed this watch’s debut, the big things to know are that it can connect to LTE networks, has a bigger battery than the original Summit 2 (440mAh), and a slightly bigger case (43.5mm vs. 42mm). That’s really it.

Inside, you still have the Snapdragon Wear 3100 (not the new 4100), 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 1.28-inch round AMOLED display, heartrate monitor, GPS, NFC, and that lovely case design. The specs are right, minus the most important part – that chipset.

I was a huge fan of the original Summit 2 (review), and this should still be a solid watch. It is unfortunate that Montblanc launched this without the Snapdragon Wear 4100, though. The new chip greatly improves performance and battery life over this far-past-its-prime 3100.

Verizon is selling the Summit 2+ with gold, bronze steel, black steel, and steel cases. If you aren’t into the full asking price, you can pay for it in installments $48.75/mo for 24 months.