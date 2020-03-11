Montblanc, a luxury brand that is actively trying to keep Wear OS still kicking, announced an upgraded Summit 2 model this week, the Summit 2+. The arrival of the Summit 2+ isn’t too surprising, as we actually spotted the Summit 2+ with its LTE bands pass through the FCC back in November.

For changes, Montblanc has added the aforementioned LTE bands for Verizon wireless connectivity beyond just WiFi and Bluetooth, enlarged the case ever so much to 43.5mm from 42mm as to allow for a larger 440mAh battery (versus the Summit 2’s 340mAh battery), and it appears more software-side focus has been placed on fitness and exploration for the device.

It’s still utilizing a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, offers full-day battery life (can be extended via power saving modes), heart rate monitor, GPS, and decent sweat resistance.

For pricing and availability, remember that this is Montblanc, so don’t be offended by its price. The watch is priced starting at $1,170, with Verizon LTE connectivity running an additional $10/month. Of course, you don’t have to get the LTE connection should you not need it.

If you’re ready to drop that kinda dough on a Wear OS device, it will be available starting in May.