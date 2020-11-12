The Verizon Galaxy Note 10 line, including the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, are all receiving a fresh update this week. It’s nothing special, but at least you’ll have updated security.

The November Android security patch is here for all Note 10 phones on Big Red with the following build numbers:

Galaxy Note 10 : QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS5DTJ8

: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS5DTJ8 Galaxy Note 10+ : QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS5DTJ8

: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS5DTJ8 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRS5DTJ8

To check for it, head into Settings>Software update.

// Verizon