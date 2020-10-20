uBreakiFix Brings Samsung and Google Phone Repairs to Your Home

Many of us continue to remain at home for the bulk of our days without wandering into public often because here we are with COVID-19 numbers surging across our country for a third time. It’s a stressful world that still might have you hesitating before doing something like getting your phone fixed after your 3-year old dropped it again and shattered its display, again. Thankfully, uBreakiFix is going mobile.

Today, the authorized service provider for Google and Samsung phones announced that it’s new “We Come to You” repair service has gone nationwide. With over 640 mobile repair vehicles across the US, you can get your phone fixed without ever leaving your doorstep.

Should you order up mobile repair service, uBreakiFix could show up on the same day, depending on scheduling. When they arrive, these mobile shops are equipped to offer “OEM-grade tests, tools, and processes, allowing the mobile technician to properly diagnose, repair, test, and return devices to like-new condition.”

For services, uBreakiFix’s mobile shops can fix smartphone screens and replace batteries, with more services coming in the future. Addressing those issues with an on-site repair should take two hours or less.

To get started with a repair, head over to the uBreakiFix site.