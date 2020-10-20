Luna, Amazon’s cloud-based game streaming service, has officially entered early access for a select group of users. Hooray!

The lucky group of people are located in the US, and for a bit of context, we’re talking a small handful of people out of the hundreds of thousands of requests that Amazon received. The point for early access is for users to provide feedback directly to Amazon, which is an important step ahead of a public launch.

We want to hear what customers like, what they don’t like, and what they want to see us build. If we’re doing something great, tell us. If we’re missing the bar, we want to know that too.

Here’s what you’ll have access to if you’re chosen to be an early access user.

Early access gamers will have access to:

Amazon Luna – Where gamers go to play across Fire TV, PC, Mac, and on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon.

– Where gamers go to play across Fire TV, PC, Mac, and on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon. The Luna+ Game Channel – For $5.99/month during early access, customers can play 50 games to start, with more added over time.

– For $5.99/month during early access, customers can play 50 games to start, with more added over time. The Ubisoft Channel, coming soon – Includes new and favorite titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , with a growing catalog throughout early access. Stay tuned for more news.

– Includes new and favorite titles, including , with a growing catalog throughout early access. Stay tuned for more news. The Luna Controller – Early access participants can play using any Bluetooth gaming controller that works with their devices. Participants may also purchase the Luna Controller for $49.99, and take advantage of Cloud Direct technology for lower latency gaming and use Alexa for easy voice control.

So much cloud gaming!

