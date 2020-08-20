Droid Life

If You Break Your Pixel 4a, uBreakiFix is the Official Place to Go

Google Pixel 4a Review

Should you happen to bust your brand new Pixel 4a (review here), note that Google recommends you take it to a uBreakiFix location. This announcement follows a history of the company recommending buyers take their Pixel devices to this repairer.

As uBreakiFix notes, “Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with Google-trained technicians to provide authorized repair service for cracked screens and other technical issues using genuine OEM parts.”

It should also be noted that uBreakiFix offers authorized in- and out-of-warranty repairs for the Pixel 3a lineup and beyond, as well as out-of-warranty repairs for Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series devices. Basically, if you have a busted Pixel phone, this is the spot to go.

Peeking at pricing, a screen replacement for the Pixel 4a will run you an estimated $140. My suggestion is, try not to break your brand new phone.

uBreakiFix Store Locator

