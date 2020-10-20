Stadia announced game demos this week, kicking off the feature with a free demo for PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle.

If that game interests you, all you’ll need to do to play is click this link, create a free Stadia account (no payment required) and get to playing. For hardware, while Google’s servers do the heavy lifting in the cloud, all you’ll need is a keyboard and mouse for this title, though, there are plenty of compatible game controllers you may already own in your house.

Should Google see some good numbers with this, I’d expect we could have more demos come in the future and that could be fun. I wish demos were around when No Man’s Sky launched. That could’ve saved me a few bucks.

This PAC-MAN demo is live for the next week, ending on October 27. Enjoy.

// Stadia