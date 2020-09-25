We’ve seen everything from renders and photos to retail packaging. Now, we goes eyes-on with the new UI that Google is shipping with the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV dongle, and honestly, it looks super slick.

Thanks to a user on reddit who was able to pick up a unit early, we can see that Google is bringing TV shows and movie titles to the absolute front of the experience. In the top, we have various tabs, such as Search, For You, Movies, Shows, and Apps. Inside each tab is a list of different things to watch. For example, under the Movies tab, we see curated picks from Disney+, as well as apps in a row that offer movies to watch.

This move with regard to the UI is no surprise. We learned Google would take this content-first approach some time ago, and with it now being previewed, I must say that I like what I see. The ability to dive quickly into what I want to watch has me excited.

You’ll likely be able to pick up your very own Chromecast with Google TV following Google’s September 30 event, priced at about $50 at many retail locations.

// reddit

Cheers Flipper!