OnePlus 8 Gets $100 Price Cut

The OnePlus 8T will arrive in a few weeks, so that has prompted OnePlus to permanently drop the price of the OnePlus 8 by $100. Gotta move those last few units, right?

The OnePlus 8 now starts at $599 instead of $699, assuming you can find the $599 model in stock anywhere. That would be the Glacial Green model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, which I haven’t seen available for purchase in months. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I looked anywhere and saw it for the taking.

With that said, the Interstellar Glow model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM is also $100 off, down to $699 from $799. Both Amazon and the OnePlus Store have the discount.

I know that the OnePlus 8T is coming, probably as a nice price and with a few key upgrades (120Hz display), but the regular OnePlus 8 is a really nice phone. The specs, the 90Hz display, the size, and the Interstellar Glow color is off the charts cool.

