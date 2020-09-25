Back in April, Google announced that free calls on Google Meet would have no time limit. This was great for everyone, with the COVID-19 shutdowns sweeping the nation. However, at that time, Google mentioned that after September 30, a time limit would be enforced for free accounts. If you haven’t looked a calendar recently, September 30 is just a few days away.

Here’s what Google said back then.

Meetings are limited to 60 minutes for the free product, though we won’t enforce this time limit until after Sept. 30.

So there you go. If you’ve been using Meet with unlimited time lately, note that 60 minute limits will be implemented next week. That is unless Google decides to change its mind. If that happens, we’ll let you know.

Cheers Flosserelli!