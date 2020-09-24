TicWatch Pro 3, First Wear 4100 Watch, Unboxing and Tour!

The new beginning for Wear OS is finally here! Mobvoi released the TicWatch Pro 3 with Snapdragon Wear 4100 today and the early impressions I’ve got are nothing but positive.

I’m trying to contain my excitement and not jump to any conclusions yet, but so far I’m impressed by battery life, the boost in performance, and the overall design and feature set that Mobvoi has delivered in this watch. Really, though, it’s the 4100 inside that I’m sure you all want to know about, as it could bring life to Wear OS. I will do my best to bring you everything there that I can as soon as possible (after plenty of testing).

Before we get into any more details or numbers or thoughts, let’s first take you on a tour of the watch, throw it on the wrist, and discuss price. Here is our TicWatch Pro 3 unboxing and tour!

Buy TicWatch Pro 3: Amazon | Mobvoi