Google Pixel 4a 5G Specs Show How Close It is to Pixel 5

Google’s messaging around the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 is going to be critical when both launch here in a week. We know the pricing for each won’t match, but there’s potential for it to get awkward when someone asks, “What’s the difference between the two?” Thankfully, we’ll be able to point to the specs to try to help, though I’m not sure everyone is going to get this.

In a leak from WinFuture, we have what we assume is a list of Pixel 4a 5G specs from a retailer that is likely final. The list tries to clarify the differences between the phones, which will launch at the same time under different model families. Oh, Google.

Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4a 5G: The Differences

We’re pretty sure the Pixel 5 will cost anywhere from $630 up to $699, while Google has already confirmed the Pixel 4a 5G will start at $499. As we know from leaked pictures, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are going to look a lot a like. Both have the same exact front design with hole-punch selfie cameras, rear dual camera housings, and that Google shape we first saw on the Pixel 4a.

But if you are paying more for the Pixel 5, what else are you getting?

On the Pixel 5, you’ll get a slightly smaller (6″ vs. 6.2″) display, but it will have a 90Hz refresh rate and look generally smoother as you use it (60Hz on 4a 5G). They both have the same Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G support and 128GB storage. However, the Pixel 5 is getting a bump up to 8GB RAM vs. the 6GB RAM in the Pixel 4a 5G. The battery in the Pixel 5 is bigger (4000mAh vs. 3800mAh), there’s wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, and an aluminum frame.

The Pixel 4a 5G, on the other hand, features a plastic body, though you do get the added bonus of a 3.5mm headphone jack, which isn’t in the Pixel 5. You’ll still get 18W fast charging too, just not the wireless charging of the more expensive model.

The dual camera setups (12.2MP main + 16MP wide) on each phone are supposedly identical.

So to recap, you are paying more for the Pixel 5 to get a more premium body, more RAM, IP68 water resistance, and a 90Hz display. Oh, you’ll get a green color option too.

That cool?

PIXEL 5 PIXEL 4A 5G OS Android 11 Android 11 Display 6" AMOLED (2340x1080, 432ppi, 90Hz)

Gorilla Glass 6 6.2" AMOLED (2340x1080, 413ppi, 60Hz)

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Memory Storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

RAM: 6GB Battery 4000mAh

18W fast charging

Wireless charging 3800mAh

18W fast charging Rear Camera -12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

-16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV)

--4K/60fps -12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

-16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV)

--4K/60fps Front Camera -8MP (f2.0) -8MP (f2.0) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G, 4G LTE

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Other Fingerprint reader

USB-C (USB 3.1)

Stereo speakers

IP68 Fingerprint reader

USB-C (USB 3.1)

Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Case Recycled aluminum Plastic Size 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm

151g 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm

168g Colors Black, Green Black, White

// WinFuture