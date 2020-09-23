Sling TV is introducing a new Watch Party feature this week, great for those who want to socially distance and still watch their favorite shows and games with friends.

Accessible starting today on Chrome web browsers, customers can connect in real-time via a hosted watch party. Using a link, you can invite up to three people to watch the show with you. It appears that this feature will be limited to Sling account owners, but thanks to a special preview, ending September 30, invited guests may attend a Watch Party simply by creating a Sling TV account. Nice.

Watch Party Features

Video and text chat: Connect in real-time with other SLING Watch Party guests while viewing a program, via video or text chat.

Connect in real-time with other SLING Watch Party guests while viewing a program, via video or text chat. Audio and visual controls: All participants have full control over their own video camera, the volume of their individual content stream and volume of video chat streams received from other participants.

All participants have full control over their own video camera, the volume of their individual content stream and volume of video chat streams received from other participants. Player controls: Slingers hosting a Watch Party can manage player controls, including play, pause and rewind for on-demand programming.

Slingers hosting a Watch Party can manage player controls, including play, pause and rewind for on-demand programming. SLING TV programming: Choose from live or on-demand content available in SLING Orange, SLING Blue, SLING Latino and SLING International services, or any SLING TV Extra, depending on a customer’s current subscription.

We’ll likely see more features like this is from other services as the pandemic goes on. Honestly, it’s pretty cool.

