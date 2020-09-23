The Pixel 5 still isn’t entirely official, but that isn’t stopping case makers from getting their goods ready for launch. After all, these companies are usually sent device dimensions good and early, allowing accessories to be ready to go upon launch. One of our favorite case makers, Totallee, has its Pixel 5 cases already up for pre-order.

Pixel 5: Everything we know ahead of September 30 unveiling.

There are two options currently: An ultra thin matte black option (the best option), plus a clear jelly case that’s also pretty thin. Both options cost $35, but thanks to the below coupon code, you can snag either for just $28. It may seem steep, but Totallee’s quality more than makes up for that price.

If you already know you’re picking up the Pixel 5, follow the link below to get yours ordered.