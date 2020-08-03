Pixel 4a is Super Official From Google at $349, Pixel 4a 5G is $499

At long last, the Google Pixel 4a is a phone that we no longer need to speculate about. Google announced its new “a” line phone today and it does indeed drop in at $349. In addition to that news, they confirmed the Pixel 4a 5G and its $499 price.

Pixel 4a official!

To recap the Pixel 4a, it’s a phone at a budget price with an experience that shouldn’t disappoint. To be honest, I don’t really want to explain what it is for the 100th time. The specs are here and below. Read them. The phone should be fine, if not very good for $349.

Google Pixel 4a Software Android 10 Display 5.81" FHD+ OLED

-19.5:9, 1080x2340, 443ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Adreno 618 GPU Memory Storage: 128GB

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4 Battery 3140mAh

18W fast charging Camera Rear: 12.2MP (F/1.7, 77° FOV, OIS)

Front: 8MP (F/2.0, 84° FOV) Size 144x69.4x8.2mm

143g Connectivity 802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Other USB-C (USB 3.1)

Titan M Security

Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone

Fingerprint reader Colors Just Black

The Pixel 4a is up for pre-order now at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. It arrives on August 20, where carriers like Google Fi, US Cellular, and Verizon will carry it.

Here are your pre-order links for the Pixel 4a:

Pixel 4a 5G is coming soon

The other bit of news is a confirmation of a Pixel 4a 5G is real and coming soon at $499. Google would only tell us that bit about the price, that it’s coming this fall, and should join a Pixel 5. It is one of the two devices below.

