Misfit 50% Off Sale Drops Wear OS Smartwatches to $50

Misfit, one of Fossil’s brands that makes affordable fitness wearables, is hosting a 50% off sale on their entire website. I don’t know if Misfit is calling it quits and clearing out all inventory or what, but you can grab stuff for insanely cheap prices.

If we focus only on smartwatches then we are talking about the original Misfit Vapor for $49.99, Vapor 2 for $74.99, and the newish Vapor X for $104.99.

The Vapor and Vapor 2 are quite old at this point, so proceed there with caution. The Vapor X is not that old, though, runs a Wear 3100 processor, and has most of the specs we love in a Wear OS watch, outside of its lacking 512MB RAM. It’s basically a Fossil Sport. which is one of the better Wear OS watches from recent years. Here’s our unboxing of it.

UPDATE : Sorry, all! Only one cup of coffee in when I wrote this, but you need to use code “YAYDADS” at checkout to get the 50% off.

This is a Fathers’ Day sale that runs for a couple of weeks, but I’d imagine at these prices, inventory might run low pretty quickly.

Shop Misfit Smartwatches