The Google Pixel 4a is due to be announced at any moment this morning, bringing an end to a release saga that should have concluded three months ago. Because this is a Google phone, a last minute spoiler is only fitting and JB Hi-Fi has provided us with that.

UPDATE : Best Buy just confirmed the price as $349! Amazon also already opened up pre-orders with a shipping date of August 20.

The Australia electronics retailer posted its Pixel 4a landing page a bit early and has revealed the major focus of this next affordable Google phone. Not only did they show us a fresh full-size render (above), they ran through what this phone can do.

The big selling point will be the phone’s affordability while it manages to remain helpful. A quote of “a helpful Google phone, at a helpful price” is pretty telling.

The landing page continues by suggesting the “helpful” phone will take amazing photos with HDR+, Google’s Night Sight, and Portrait Mode. You’ll get a battery that lasts 24 hours (and fast charges), lots of Google Assistant help, access to the Pixel Recorder app, a Titan M security chip, three years of updates, and more.

At $349, this phone is still going to be a phone to consider I think, even if it is super late.

// JB Hi-Fi | reddit