Remember the Motorola Edge? No, not the Edge+ that I randomly liked. I’m talking about the cheaper, not-quite-as-stacked version without the “+” that was announced alongside Edge+ with no release date. That Motorola Edge is finally here and at a really nice introductory price.

Motorola announced this morning that the Motorola Edge is up for pre-order this very minute and will ship on July 31. The early pre-order price shaves $200 off the device, dropping it in at $499.99. That’s a good price for these specs!

The Motorola Edge features a 6.7″ FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765 processor, 256GB internal storage (with SD slot), 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, 25MP selfie camera, and quad rear camera setup. The quad cameras include a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8), 16MP wide/macro shooter (f/2.2, FOV 117°), 8MP telephoto lens (f/2.4), and time of flight sensor.

Not a bad list there that compares favorably to the OnePlus Nord, only this phone is actually available here, unlike Nord.

Motorola Edge is universally unlocked and will work on all major US carriers (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) with 5G support in the low and mid bands.

Pre-order Links: Amazon | Motorola | Best Buy