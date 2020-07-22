Samsung Announces New Galaxy Z Flip 5G With One Big Upgrade

The original Galaxy Z Flip is still only a few months old and yet Samsung is here with an upgraded version that packs 5G and a fancy new processor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has arrived.

The new processor, as you probably guessed, is the Snapdragon 865+, an overclocked version of the 865 that most flagships from this year have inside. The 865+ not only helps push 5G into this Z Flip, it should provide even better performance, particular through its graphics processing.

And that’s really it for differences. You still have the 6.7″ FHD foldable AMOLED display with tiny (unusable) cover display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual 12MP camera setup on the back, 3300mAh battery, side fingerprint reader, and Android 10.

Oh, you do get a couple of new colors: Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. That bronze is the color we’ve seen painted on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and will probably be splashed across everything else Samsung sells this year.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5G arrives August 7 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Samsung.com, and Amazon. It costs $1,449.99.

Want to know what we thought about the original Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year? Here is our review.

// Samsung