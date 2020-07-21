There is going to be a lot of talk about how OnePlus managed to squeeze all that they squeezed into OnePlus Nord while keeping it at €399. I don’t know how much they’ll make off each unit sold, but I do know that what they are offering here is a package few others will sell you this year.

OnePlus tossed in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that has 5G and is in a number of phones that cost no less than $600. They also included a 6.44″ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, 4115mAH battery with their 30T Warp Charging, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, NFC, and more. This phone has a lot going for it, so much that I’m not sure we should really be calling it “mid-range.”

The full list of specs can be seen below if interested. This going to work for you?

OnePlus Nord Specs