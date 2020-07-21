There is going to be a lot of talk about how OnePlus managed to squeeze all that they squeezed into OnePlus Nord while keeping it at €399. I don’t know how much they’ll make off each unit sold, but I do know that what they are offering here is a package few others will sell you this year.
OnePlus tossed in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that has 5G and is in a number of phones that cost no less than $600. They also included a 6.44″ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, 4115mAH battery with their 30T Warp Charging, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, NFC, and more. This phone has a lot going for it, so much that I’m not sure we should really be calling it “mid-range.”
The full list of specs can be seen below if interested. This going to work for you?
OnePlus Nord Specs
|OnePlus Nord
|OS
|Android 10
OxygenOS 10.5
|Display
|6.44" Fluid AMOLED (2400x1080, 20:9, 408ppi)
90Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (2.4GHz)
Adreno 620 GPU
|Memory
|Storage: 128 / 256GB UFS2.1
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
|Battery
|4115mAh
Warp Charge 30T fast charging (5V/6A)
|Cameras
|Rear:
--48MP main (f/1.75, OIS, EIS)
--8MP wide (f/2.25, 119° FOV)
--2MP macro (f/2.4)
--5MP depth(f/2.4)
Front:
--32MP main (f/2.45 EIS)
--8MP wide (f/2.45, 105° FOV)
|Connectivity
|5G / 4G LTE
802.11ac WiFi
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|Other
|In-display fingerprint reader
USB-C (USB 2.0)
Alert Slider
Single bottom speaker
|Size
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm
184g
|Colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
