OnePlus Nord Specs (Official)

There is going to be a lot of talk about how OnePlus managed to squeeze all that they squeezed into OnePlus Nord while keeping it at €399. I don’t know how much they’ll make off each unit sold, but I do know that what they are offering here is a package few others will sell you this year.

OnePlus tossed in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that has 5G and is in a number of phones that cost no less than $600. They also included a 6.44″ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, 4115mAH battery with their 30T Warp Charging, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, NFC, and more. This phone has a lot going for it, so much that I’m not sure we should really be calling it “mid-range.”

The full list of specs can be seen below if interested. This going to work for you?

OnePlus Nord Specs

 OnePlus Nord
OSAndroid 10
OxygenOS 10.5
Display6.44" Fluid AMOLED (2400x1080, 20:9, 408ppi)
90Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G (2.4GHz)
Adreno 620 GPU
MemoryStorage: 128 / 256GB UFS2.1
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
Battery4115mAh
Warp Charge 30T fast charging (5V/6A)
CamerasRear:
--48MP main (f/1.75, OIS, EIS)
--8MP wide (f/2.25, 119° FOV)
--2MP macro (f/2.4)
--5MP depth(f/2.4)

Front:
--32MP main (f/2.45 EIS)
--8MP wide (f/2.45, 105° FOV)
Connectivity5G / 4G LTE
802.11ac WiFi
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
OtherIn-display fingerprint reader
USB-C (USB 2.0)
Alert Slider
Single bottom speaker
Size158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm
184g
ColorsBlue Marble, Gray Onyx

