Yesterday the doors opened for all eligible T-Mobile and Sprint customers to claim their free season of MLB.TV. This is fantastic timing, considering the shortened MLB season begins this week!

To claim, simply download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from Google Play, enter your phone number to ensure you’re eligible, then claim the gift. You’ll be taken to the MLB website to either create or log into an existing account. If you’ve previously claimed a free season of MLB.TV, just log into that same account. You’ll then be watching your favorite team play some baseball!

Be sure to grab the free year of The Athletic, too, also in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Just keep in mind that should you forget to cancel your subscription before the year is over, you’ll be charged $70. I’m not a huge fan of that tactic, but just mark your calendar and make sure not to go over the year.

Enjoy, baseball fans!