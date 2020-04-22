Less Expensive Motorola Edge Model Coming Later This Year

Motorola made its new “edge” phone family official this morning, consisting of the Edge and Edge+. Yesterday, we broke down most of the information you needed to know about the Edge+, but we’re happy to also learn there is a presumably less expensive model of the device. Even with what should be a lower cost, you’re still getting a sweet little offering, so let’s go over it.
Specs for the standard Edge include a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED at 90Hz refresh rate (same as the Edge+), Snapdragon 765 processor, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, 4,500mAh battery (18W TurboPower charging), 5G connectivity, triple rear-camera system (64MP main lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens), IP54 water resistance, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 10.
In addition to this hardware, which we think looks pretty good with possible exception to that massive curve in the display, Motorola appears to be baking in all of the same software features into the Edge that come with the Edge+. That includes the new My UX suite of software features for UI customization and gesture controls for device navigation.
The problem is, we don’t yet have concrete US availability. Motorola says, “In the U.S., the new edge will be available later this year. More information to come this summer.”
Since we don’t have an exact price, it’s tough to say if this phone will be worth waiting for, but at least Motorola fans know it is coming should they not want to purchase a $1,000 Motorola Edge that will only see one major Android version update.
Motorola Edge Family Specs
|Motorola Edge+
|Motorola Edge
|OS
|Android 10
My UX
|Android 10
My UX
|Display
|6.7-inch OLED
Full HD+
90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+ certified
|6.7-inch OLED
Full HD+
90Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650 GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Adreno 620 GPU
|Memory
|Storage: 256GB UFS 3.0
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5
|Storage: 128GB (microSD up to 1TB)
RAM: 4GB
|Rear Cameras
|108MP main
---f/1.8, OIS
16MP ultra-wide & Macro Vision camera
---f/2.2, 117° FOV
8MP telephoto
---f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS
|64MP main
---f/1.8
16MP ultra-wide & Macro vision
---f/2.2, 117° FOV
8MP telephoto
---f/2.4, 2x optical
|Front Camera
|25MP
---f/2.0
|25MP
---f/2.0
|Battery
|5000mAh
18W wired charging
15W wireless charging
5W wireless power sharing
|4500mAh
18W wired charging
|Connectivity
|5G (5G mmW, Sub-GHz)
4G LTE
WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|5G (Sub-6Hz)
4G LTE
WiFi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|Other
|USB-C (USB3.1)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Stereo Speakers
Fingerprint reader
Water repellent design
|USB-C (USB2.0)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Stereo Speakers
Fingerprint reader
IP54 water repellent design
|Size
|161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm
203g
|161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29mm
188g
|Colors
|Smoky Sangria, Thunder Grey
|Solar Black, Midnight Magenta
