Motorola Edge+, Edge Specs (Official)

Motorola Edge Specs

Now that the Motorola Edge+ and Edge are fully official, those looking for a simple specs breakdown have come to the right place. Here, you’ll find comparison specs tables for the Edge+ and Edge, showing the differences between Motorola’s first high-end phones in a couple of years.

For the most part, these two phones are quite similar. They share the same 6.7″ OLED edge display at 90Hz, almost identical sizes and designs, and stereo speakers with headphone jacks. The differences are in the slightly better details, for the Edge+ like wireless charging, WiFi 6, expanded 5G support, bigger battery, and different camera setup.

The Motorola Edge+ is certainly spec’d out like similar $1,000 phones. What we’ll be curious to learn is how Motorola prices the regular Edge later this summer, as it might be the more compelling package in the end.

 Motorola Edge+Motorola Edge
OSAndroid 10
My UX		Android 10
My UX
Display6.7-inch OLED
Full HD+
90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+ certified		6.7-inch OLED
Full HD+
90Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650 GPU		Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Adreno 620 GPU
MemoryStorage: 256GB UFS 3.0
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5		Storage: 128GB (microSD up to 1TB)
RAM: 4GB
Rear Cameras108MP main
---f/1.8, OIS

16MP ultra-wide & Macro Vision camera
---f/2.2, 117° FOV

8MP telephoto
---f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS		64MP main
---f/1.8

16MP ultra-wide & Macro vision
---f/2.2, 117° FOV

8MP telephoto
---f/2.4, 2x optical
Front Camera25MP
---f/2.0		25MP
---f/2.0
Battery5000mAh
18W wired charging
15W wireless charging
5W wireless power sharing		4500mAh
18W wired charging
Connectivity5G (5G mmW, Sub-GHz)
4G LTE
WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC		5G (Sub-6Hz)
4G LTE
WiFi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
OtherUSB-C (USB3.1)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Stereo Speakers
Fingerprint reader
Water repellent design		USB-C (USB2.0)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Stereo Speakers
Fingerprint reader
IP54 water repellent design
Size161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm
203g		161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29mm
188g
ColorsSmoky Sangria, Thunder GreySolar Black, Midnight Magenta

