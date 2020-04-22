Now that the Motorola Edge+ and Edge are fully official, those looking for a simple specs breakdown have come to the right place. Here, you’ll find comparison specs tables for the Edge+ and Edge, showing the differences between Motorola’s first high-end phones in a couple of years.
For the most part, these two phones are quite similar. They share the same 6.7″ OLED edge display at 90Hz, almost identical sizes and designs, and stereo speakers with headphone jacks. The differences are in the slightly better details, for the Edge+ like wireless charging, WiFi 6, expanded 5G support, bigger battery, and different camera setup.
The Motorola Edge+ is certainly spec’d out like similar $1,000 phones. What we’ll be curious to learn is how Motorola prices the regular Edge later this summer, as it might be the more compelling package in the end.
|Motorola Edge+
|Motorola Edge
|OS
|Android 10
My UX
|Android 10
My UX
|Display
|6.7-inch OLED
Full HD+
90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+ certified
|6.7-inch OLED
Full HD+
90Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650 GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Adreno 620 GPU
|Memory
|Storage: 256GB UFS 3.0
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5
|Storage: 128GB (microSD up to 1TB)
RAM: 4GB
|Rear Cameras
|108MP main
---f/1.8, OIS
16MP ultra-wide & Macro Vision camera
---f/2.2, 117° FOV
8MP telephoto
---f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS
|64MP main
---f/1.8
16MP ultra-wide & Macro vision
---f/2.2, 117° FOV
8MP telephoto
---f/2.4, 2x optical
|Front Camera
|25MP
---f/2.0
|25MP
---f/2.0
|Battery
|5000mAh
18W wired charging
15W wireless charging
5W wireless power sharing
|4500mAh
18W wired charging
|Connectivity
|5G (5G mmW, Sub-GHz)
4G LTE
WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|5G (Sub-6Hz)
4G LTE
WiFi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|Other
|USB-C (USB3.1)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Stereo Speakers
Fingerprint reader
Water repellent design
|USB-C (USB2.0)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Stereo Speakers
Fingerprint reader
IP54 water repellent design
|Size
|161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm
203g
|161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29mm
188g
|Colors
|Smoky Sangria, Thunder Grey
|Solar Black, Midnight Magenta
