OnePlus just announced a phone that could be the phone of the year. The OnePlus Nord is official with a €399 starting price and a set of specs that will embarrass all other phones in this price range. OnePlus might have just made a joke of the Pixel 5 three months before Google could announce it too.

The OnePlus Nord is a lot of what we expected (full specs), but I can’t help but be a bit in shock with the price. You have a 6.44″ FHD AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, quadruple camera, 4115mAh battery with Warp Charp 30T, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5 for around $400. You can then up the RAM to 12GB and the storage to 256GB for another $100.

Tell me what phone with this set of specs is going to match this price? Remember, Google’s Pixel 5, which will likely have a similar setup, is rumored to start at $699. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G is somewhat close, yet it costs $599 and lacks the high refresh rate display. OnePlus went nuts here.

For that quadruple camera, OnePlus packed in a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the main shooter, alongside 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, and 2MP macro sensors. That 48MP Sony sensor with f/1.75 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS, EIS) is the same camera you’ll find in the regular OnePlus 8. The front cameras are a 32MP main shooter next to an 8MP wide-angle lens.

Since this phone runs OxygenOS, you get all of the goods you love about OnePlus phones, like the clean and fast UI with Google Discover, Android’s new gesture navigation, gesture shortcuts, customizations, sound settings, night and reading and ambient display modes, Digital Wellbeing, and more.

OnePlus Nord goes up for sale in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx on August 4 in India and Europe. The 8GB-128GB model is priced at 379 GBP, 399 Euros, and 27999 INR. The 12GB-256GB model will see prices of 469 GBP, 499 Euros, and 29999 INR. India also has a 6GB-64GB variant in Gray Onyx that will cost 24999 INR in early September.

If you live in North America and want this phone, you will have to be one of 50 lucky participants in a “limited beta program.” You can find more on the beta program here.

Shop OnePlus Nord