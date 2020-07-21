OnePlus Buds Official at $79 With a Solid Set of Features

Alongside Nord, OnePlus announced OnePlus Buds today as a product that will actually launch in the US.

The OnePlus Buds have leaked plenty, but there is still some stuff to know that might help place these on your shortlist of next purchases. First of all, OnePlus’ first true wireless earbuds are coming here to the US and they’ll cost just $79. That’s big, right?

As far as features go, OnePlus is claiming about 7 hours of battery life on a single charge (each Bud battery is 35mAh), with up to 30 hours total from the charging case (430mAh battery). The Buds’ case fast charges via USB-C and will give you 10 hours of use in just 10 minutes of charging. Yes, OnePlus put their Warp Charging in the OnePlus Buds.

In the sound department, OnePlus put 13.4mm dynamic drivers in, included a Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support, and 3 microphones in each bud. The hope there is to give you clean vocals and richer, deeper base you may not get from other wireless earbuds.

From a design perspective, the OnePlus Buds (E501A) do look somewhat similar to AirPods, but they also have a unique style thanks to the flat touchpads on their exteriors. Those pads let you customize a double-tap action (like pausing, skipping tracks, launching Google Assistant, etc.). The half-in-ear design hopes to fit all ears without ear tips and you get IPX4 to keep your buds safe during workouts.

OnePlus added Google’s Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.0, so getting the OnePlus Buds setup takes all of 10 seconds. There is a companion app similar to the Pixel Buds app that shows you battery life in each bud and the case, helps you find your Buds if lost, customize the action I talked about above, and lets you control other typical Bluetooth options. Oh, they have in-ear detection as well and a supposed “Fnatic Mode” with industry-leading low latency pairing to OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus Buds launch in the US on July 27 in white. In early August, the gray/black pair will join them. OnePlus hasn’t said if the blue pair will show up here.