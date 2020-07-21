Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Hands-on Video Details Sweet New Features

We expect the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, which includes the Note 20 Ultra, to be unveiled on August 5. However, someone already has their little paws on the device, slowly leaking out tidbits of information about it. This week, we’re getting a look at what new features buyers can expect from the phone, plus yet another look at the phone’s backside.

In the below video, a few features are gone over. There’s the new Nearby Sharing function, which is not exclusive to Galaxy phones, advanced audio settings for video recordings, an absolute ton of different recording size options in Pro Video, plus new Bixby functionality in the Accessibility menu.

Check out the full video below.

Again, we’ll see Samsung announce this phone and everything it offers on August 5.