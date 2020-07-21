AUKEY Hosting Deals on Wall, Car, and Wireless Chargers

Chargers, chargers, and more chargers. That’s what AUKEY is hosting deals on this week via Amazon.
For a limited time, you can snag dual-port car chargers for as low as $11, AUKEY’s fancy graphite podium wireless charger for $18 (pictured above), an 18W wall charger with Quick Charge 3.0 for $8, plus a 20,000mAh battery bank with QC 3.0 for just $28.
Follow the links below for the good stuff and don’t forget to use the accompanying coupon codes.
Amazon Links
- 2-Port 36W USB-C Car Charger – $12 (Code: IGPQ655V)
- 2-Port 33W QC 3.0 USB-C Car Charger – $11 (Code: ANRZGTQL)
- Graphite Podium Wireless Fast Charger – $18 (Code: K8T7BLJE)
- 20000mAh Bank w/ 18W PD, QC 3.0 – $28 (Code: ZHB6EHY3)
- 2-Port 36W USB-C Charger – $17 (Code: NCDZ5K8H)
- 43.5W Charger w/ QC 3.0 – $11 (Code: XX88SIYN)
- 18W Charger w/ Quick Charge 3.0 – $8 (Code: 6RFAQU5H)
Collapse Show Comments
2 Comments