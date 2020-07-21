Google announced this morning that Netflix can now be played on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays.

With this available, you can now cast your favorite Netflix shows and movies to the Nest Hub displays, control them with your voice and also use Quick Gestures to control playback. Fancy, right?

To get started, all you’ll need to do is link your Netflix account in the Google Home or Assistant app. That’ll allow you to start playing Netflix on the displays.

Celebrate good times.

// Google