Fossil Gen 5 Garrett is a Steal at $179 ($116 Off)

The Fossil Gen 5 Garrett has dropped to $179 this week, one of its lowest prices to date. As Fossil’s newest model, seeing the Garrett in select colors with a $116 discount should tempt you.

This Garrett model , which is a diver-style watch unlike the original Gen 5, is available at the $179 price in the blue color you are seeing above and also in gold. It has the same internals as the Gen 5, though, so don’t worry about this sale price meaning there is anything missing. You still have the Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB RAM, 1.28″ AMOLED display, 8GB storage, GPS, heartrate sensor, NFC, and speaker.

Again, the Gen 5 Garrett was introduced at CES and has only been available for a few months. I’m not sure we should look too deeply into that, as it could just be that the blue and gold colorways aren’t selling as well as the other colors.

Since this is the same watch as the Gen 5 we reviewed and loved almost a year ago only in a different case, it should be a great pick-up for someone looking at Wear OS or an Android smartwatch. The deal is available a both Amazon and Fossil stores.

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Links: Amazon | Fossil