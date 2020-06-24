If shopping for goods on the Google Store is a Wednesday ritual, I hate to be the one to tell you that things aren’t going well over there. The Google Store is mostly broken at the moment, with pages flipping between “Unavailable” and “Out of Stock.” Other pages will show you a “Buy” button, but configuration pages and checkout through the cart is failing.

It looks like Google is aware, as I received at least one error (R013) that said, “It’s not you, it’s us,” and that Google is “working on fixing the problem.”

So yeah, Google didn’t sell out of the Pixel 4 or Pixel 3a or Pixel Buds. Instead, the Google Store is just having a tough day.