AT&T just fired up 137 new 5G markets across the US, bringing their total to 327 markets. With all of these new markets live, AT&T’s 5G network now covers 160 million people.

This is the first expansion of AT&T 5G since mid-April, where the carrier unleashed another 90 markets, almost doubling their coverage at the time. They basically did that again today, as they are quickly approaching nationwide coverage and matching T-Mobile.

The new AT&T 5G markets are in 34 different states and various counties, towns, and cities within them. From Alabama to Wisconsin and Alaska, a whole bunch of AT&T customers will now see a true 5G logo in their phone status bar, not that misleading 5GE thing.

As a reminder, this 5G from AT&T is their low-band 5G, which is all about coverage rather than speeds. When you connect to AT&T’s low-band 5G, your speeds may not change much from the 4G LTE or 5GE connection you previously had. The goal, though, is to eventually combine this 5G band with other 5G bands to create the ultimate connection for everyone, but we are years from that happening. If you want the super fast stuff, AT&T does offer 5G+ in 35 markets.

The full list of new AT&T 5G markets is below.

Alabama

Anniston

Dothan

Florence

Gadsden

Mobile

Tuscaloosa

Alaska

Anchorage

Arkansas

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cross County

Franklin County

Madison County

Pope County

California

Alpine County

Fresno

Kings County

Salinas

Sierra County

Stockton

Visalia-Tulare

Colorado

Fort Collins-Loveland

Greeley

Florida

Calhoun County

Citrus County

Collier County

Fort Myers

Fort Walton Beach

Gainesville

Glades County

Jefferson County

Lakeland

Tallahassee

Walton County

Georgia

Atlanta

Bleckley County

Early County

Jasper County

Warren County

Idaho

Elmore County

Illinois

Adams County

Aurora-Elgin

Bureau County

Champaign-Urbana

Clay County

Joliet

Montgomery County

Springfield

Vermilion County

Indiana

Bloomington

Decatur County

Huntington County

Kosciusko County

Muncie

Newton County

Randolph County

Warren County

Kansas

Lawrence

Kentucky

Spencer County

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Caldwell Parish

Claiborne Parish

Iberville Parish

Lafayette

Monroe

Morehouse Parish

St. James Parish

West Feliciana Parish

Maine

Portland

Maryland

Cumberland

Hagerstown

Kent County

Michigan

Alger County

Allegan County

Benton Harbor

Manistee County

Muskegon

Mississippi

Jackson

Missouri

Moniteau County

Nevada

Lander County

New Mexico

Lincoln County

San Juan County

New York

Chautauqua County

Elmira

Jefferson County

Poughkeepsie

North Carolina

Anson County

Hickory

Ohio

Ashtabula County

Columbiana County

Lima

Mansfield

Williams County

Youngstown

Oregon

Lincoln County

Medford

The Dalles

Pennsylvania

Altoona

Bedford County

Bradford County

Huntingdon County

Jefferson County

Lawrence County

Lebanon County

Sharon

Rhode Island

Newport County

South Carolina

Anderson

Calhoun County

Laurens County

Oconee County

Tennessee

Chattanooga

Fayette County

Giles County

Maury County

Memphis

Nashville

Texas

Amarillo

Brownsville

Bryan-College Station

Galveston

Killeen-Temple

Parmer County

Runnels County

Tyler

Utah

Beaver County

Virginia

Caroline County

Danville

Washington

Okanogan County

Olympia

Pacific County

West Virginia

Charleston

Grant County

Huntington-Ashland

Tucker County

Wisconsin

Kenosha

Racine

Sheboygan

Wood County

// AT&T