Droid Life

AT&T Adds 137 New 5G Markets

ATT 5G

AT&T just fired up 137 new 5G markets across the US, bringing their total to 327 markets. With all of these new markets live, AT&T’s 5G network now covers 160 million people.

This is the first expansion of AT&T 5G since mid-April, where the carrier unleashed another 90 markets, almost doubling their coverage at the time. They basically did that again today, as they are quickly approaching nationwide coverage and matching T-Mobile.

The new AT&T 5G markets are in 34 different states and various counties, towns, and cities within them. From Alabama to Wisconsin and Alaska, a whole bunch of AT&T customers will now see a true 5G logo in their phone status bar, not that misleading 5GE thing.

As a reminder, this 5G from AT&T is their low-band 5G, which is all about coverage rather than speeds. When you connect to AT&T’s low-band 5G, your speeds may not change much from the 4G LTE or 5GE connection you previously had. The goal, though, is to eventually combine this 5G band with other 5G bands to create the ultimate connection for everyone, but we are years from that happening. If you want the super fast stuff, AT&T does offer 5G+ in 35 markets.

The full list of new AT&T 5G markets is below.

Alabama

  • Anniston
  • Dothan
  • Florence
  • Gadsden
  • Mobile
  • Tuscaloosa

Alaska

  • Anchorage

Arkansas

  • Clay County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cross County
  • Franklin County
  • Madison County
  • Pope County

California

  • Alpine County
  • Fresno
  • Kings County
  • Salinas
  • Sierra County
  • Stockton
  • Visalia-Tulare

Colorado

  • Fort Collins-Loveland
  • Greeley

Florida

  • Calhoun County
  • Citrus County
  • Collier County
  • Fort Myers
  • Fort Walton Beach
  • Gainesville
  • Glades County
  • Jefferson County
  • Lakeland
  • Tallahassee
  • Walton County

Georgia

  • Atlanta
  • Bleckley County
  • Early County
  • Jasper County
  • Warren County

Idaho

  • Elmore County

Illinois

  • Adams County
  • Aurora-Elgin
  • Bureau County
  • Champaign-Urbana
  • Clay County
  • Joliet
  • Montgomery County
  • Springfield
  • Vermilion County

Indiana

  • Bloomington
  • Decatur County
  • Huntington County
  • Kosciusko County
  • Muncie
  • Newton County
  • Randolph County
  • Warren County

Kansas

  • Lawrence

Kentucky

  • Spencer County

Louisiana

  • Baton Rouge
  • Caldwell Parish
  • Claiborne Parish
  • Iberville Parish
  • Lafayette
  • Monroe
  • Morehouse Parish
  • St. James Parish
  • West Feliciana Parish

Maine

  • Portland

Maryland

  • Cumberland
  • Hagerstown
  • Kent County

Michigan

  • Alger County
  • Allegan County
  • Benton Harbor
  • Manistee County
  • Muskegon

Mississippi

  • Jackson

Missouri

  • Moniteau County

Nevada

  • Lander County

New Mexico

  • Lincoln County
  • San Juan County

New York

  • Chautauqua County
  • Elmira
  • Jefferson County
  • Poughkeepsie

North Carolina

  • Anson County
  • Hickory

Ohio

  • Ashtabula County
  • Columbiana County
  • Lima
  • Mansfield
  • Williams County
  • Youngstown

Oregon

  • Lincoln County
  • Medford
  • The Dalles

Pennsylvania

  • Altoona
  • Bedford County
  • Bradford County
  • Huntingdon County
  • Jefferson County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lebanon County
  • Sharon

Rhode Island

  • Newport County

South Carolina

  • Anderson
  • Calhoun County
  • Laurens County
  • Oconee County

Tennessee

  • Chattanooga
  • Fayette County
  • Giles County
  • Maury County
  • Memphis
  • Nashville

Texas

  • Amarillo
  • Brownsville
  • Bryan-College Station
  • Galveston
  • Killeen-Temple
  • Parmer County
  • Runnels County
  • Tyler

Utah

  • Beaver County

Virginia

  • Caroline County
  • Danville

Washington

  • Okanogan County
  • Olympia
  • Pacific County

West Virginia

  • Charleston
  • Grant County
  • Huntington-Ashland
  • Tucker County

Wisconsin

  • Kenosha
  • Racine
  • Sheboygan
  • Wood County

// AT&T

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top