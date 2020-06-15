AT&T just fired up 137 new 5G markets across the US, bringing their total to 327 markets. With all of these new markets live, AT&T’s 5G network now covers 160 million people.
This is the first expansion of AT&T 5G since mid-April, where the carrier unleashed another 90 markets, almost doubling their coverage at the time. They basically did that again today, as they are quickly approaching nationwide coverage and matching T-Mobile.
The new AT&T 5G markets are in 34 different states and various counties, towns, and cities within them. From Alabama to Wisconsin and Alaska, a whole bunch of AT&T customers will now see a true 5G logo in their phone status bar, not that misleading 5GE thing.
As a reminder, this 5G from AT&T is their low-band 5G, which is all about coverage rather than speeds. When you connect to AT&T’s low-band 5G, your speeds may not change much from the 4G LTE or 5GE connection you previously had. The goal, though, is to eventually combine this 5G band with other 5G bands to create the ultimate connection for everyone, but we are years from that happening. If you want the super fast stuff, AT&T does offer 5G+ in 35 markets.
The full list of new AT&T 5G markets is below.
Alabama
- Anniston
- Dothan
- Florence
- Gadsden
- Mobile
- Tuscaloosa
Alaska
- Anchorage
Arkansas
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cross County
- Franklin County
- Madison County
- Pope County
California
- Alpine County
- Fresno
- Kings County
- Salinas
- Sierra County
- Stockton
- Visalia-Tulare
Colorado
- Fort Collins-Loveland
- Greeley
Florida
- Calhoun County
- Citrus County
- Collier County
- Fort Myers
- Fort Walton Beach
- Gainesville
- Glades County
- Jefferson County
- Lakeland
- Tallahassee
- Walton County
Georgia
- Atlanta
- Bleckley County
- Early County
- Jasper County
- Warren County
Idaho
- Elmore County
Illinois
- Adams County
- Aurora-Elgin
- Bureau County
- Champaign-Urbana
- Clay County
- Joliet
- Montgomery County
- Springfield
- Vermilion County
Indiana
- Bloomington
- Decatur County
- Huntington County
- Kosciusko County
- Muncie
- Newton County
- Randolph County
- Warren County
Kansas
- Lawrence
Kentucky
- Spencer County
Louisiana
- Baton Rouge
- Caldwell Parish
- Claiborne Parish
- Iberville Parish
- Lafayette
- Monroe
- Morehouse Parish
- St. James Parish
- West Feliciana Parish
Maine
- Portland
Maryland
- Cumberland
- Hagerstown
- Kent County
Michigan
- Alger County
- Allegan County
- Benton Harbor
- Manistee County
- Muskegon
Mississippi
- Jackson
Missouri
- Moniteau County
Nevada
- Lander County
New Mexico
- Lincoln County
- San Juan County
New York
- Chautauqua County
- Elmira
- Jefferson County
- Poughkeepsie
North Carolina
- Anson County
- Hickory
Ohio
- Ashtabula County
- Columbiana County
- Lima
- Mansfield
- Williams County
- Youngstown
Oregon
- Lincoln County
- Medford
- The Dalles
Pennsylvania
- Altoona
- Bedford County
- Bradford County
- Huntingdon County
- Jefferson County
- Lawrence County
- Lebanon County
- Sharon
Rhode Island
- Newport County
South Carolina
- Anderson
- Calhoun County
- Laurens County
- Oconee County
Tennessee
- Chattanooga
- Fayette County
- Giles County
- Maury County
- Memphis
- Nashville
Texas
- Amarillo
- Brownsville
- Bryan-College Station
- Galveston
- Killeen-Temple
- Parmer County
- Runnels County
- Tyler
Utah
- Beaver County
Virginia
- Caroline County
- Danville
Washington
- Okanogan County
- Olympia
- Pacific County
West Virginia
- Charleston
- Grant County
- Huntington-Ashland
- Tucker County
Wisconsin
- Kenosha
- Racine
- Sheboygan
- Wood County
