AT&T had held off on announcing any new 5G announcements since hitting 100 cities back in March, just as the US was hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Today, they let loose and unwrapped another 90 new 5G cities, bringing their total to 190 with coverage of more than 120 million people.
While we still aren’t at T-Mobile’s “nationwide” 5G coverage, AT&T is clearly accelerating the rollout of their low-band 5G that will cover the nation before we know it. They expanded greatly in California, Washington, Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Louisiana, and Florida this week, while adding 5G coverage in plenty of other states too.
As a reminder, this is AT&T’s low-band 5G, which is not the super fast 5G mmW that they also have in 35 cities. 5G mmW can reach multi-gigabit speeds yet is hard to find, while this low-band 5G is more about coverage and may not produce speeds much faster than the LTE connection you have used for years.
To see the full list of the 90 new AT&T 5G markets, get to scrollin’.
Alabama
- 1. Franklin County
Arkansas
- 2. Fayetteville-Springdale
- 3. Fort Smith
California
- 4. Chico
- 5. El Dorado County
- 6. Redding
- 7. Sacramento
- 8. Tehama County
- 9. Yuba City
Colorado
- 10. Colorado Springs
Connecticut
- 11. New London-Norwich
Florida
- 12. Bradenton
- 13. Dixie County
- 14. Fort Pierce
- 15. Hamilton County
- 16. Hardee County
- 17. Ocala
- 18. Pensacola
- 19. Sarasota
- 20. Tampa
Georgia
- 21. Dawson County
- 22. Marion County
Idaho
- 23. Boise City
- 24. Boundary County
Illinois
- 25. Chicago
- 26. Mason County
Indiana
- 27. Elkhart-Goshen
- 28. Evansville
- 29. Fort Wayne
- 30. Gary
- 31. South Bend
Kansas
- 32. Brown County
Kentucky
- 33. Fulton County
- 34. Mason County
- 35. Meade County
- 36. Trimble County
Louisiana
- 37. Beauregard Parish
- 38. Houma-Thibodaux
- 39. Lake Charles
- 40. New Orleans
- 41. Shreveport
- Massachusetts
- 42. Springfield
Michigan
- 43. Cass County
Minnesota
- 44. Duluth
- 45. Le Sueur County
- 46. St. Cloud
Missouri
- 47. Bates County
- 48. Callaway County
- 49. De Kalb County
- 50. Joplin
- 51. Saline County
- 52. St. Joseph
Montana
- 53. Billings
- 54. Mineral County
New Hampshire
- 55. Portsmouth
New Jersey
- 56. Vineland
New York
- 57. Yates County
Ohio
- 58. Clinton County
- 59. Mercer County
- 60. Morrow County
- 61. Perry County
- 62. Steubenville
Oklahoma
- 63. Grant County
Oregon
- 64. Clatsop County
Pennsylvania
- 65. Greene County
- 66. Johnstown
- 67. Union County
- 68. Wayne County
- 69. Williamsport
Texas
- 70. Abilene
- 71. Beaumont
- 72. Concho County
- 73. Fannin County
- 74. Lubbock
- 75. Newton County
- 76. Sherman-Denison
- 77. Waco
Virginia
- 78. Frederick County
Washington
- 79. Bellingham
- 80. Clallam County
- 81. Ferry County
- 82. Kittitas County
- 83. Richland-Kennewick
- 84. Seattle
- 85. Tacoma
- 86. Yakima
West Virginia
- 87. Monongalia County
- 88. Parkersburg-Marietta
- 89. Wheeling
Wisconsin
- 90. Madison
