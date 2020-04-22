Droid Life

AT&T Adds Another 90 5G Cities, Almost Doubling Previous Count

AT&T had held off on announcing any new 5G announcements since hitting 100 cities back in March, just as the US was hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Today, they let loose and unwrapped another 90 new 5G cities, bringing their total to 190 with coverage of more than 120 million people.

While we still aren’t at T-Mobile’s “nationwide” 5G coverage, AT&T is clearly accelerating the rollout of their low-band 5G that will cover the nation before we know it. They expanded greatly in California, Washington, Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Louisiana, and Florida this week, while adding 5G coverage in plenty of other states too.

As a reminder, this is AT&T’s low-band 5G, which is not the super fast 5G mmW that they also have in 35 cities. 5G mmW can reach multi-gigabit speeds yet is hard to find, while this low-band 5G is more about coverage and may not produce speeds much faster than the LTE connection you have used for years.

To see the full list of the 90 new AT&T 5G markets, get to scrollin’.

Alabama

  • 1. Franklin County

Arkansas

  • 2. Fayetteville-Springdale
  • 3. Fort Smith

California

  • 4. Chico
  • 5. El Dorado County
  • 6. Redding
  • 7. Sacramento
  • 8. Tehama County
  • 9. Yuba City

Colorado

  • 10. Colorado Springs

Connecticut

  • 11. New London-Norwich

Florida

  • 12. Bradenton
  • 13. Dixie County
  • 14. Fort Pierce
  • 15. Hamilton County
  • 16. Hardee County
  • 17. Ocala
  • 18. Pensacola
  • 19. Sarasota
  • 20. Tampa

Georgia

  • 21. Dawson County
  • 22. Marion County

Idaho

  • 23. Boise City
  • 24. Boundary County

Illinois

  • 25. Chicago
  • 26. Mason County

Indiana

  • 27. Elkhart-Goshen
  • 28. Evansville
  • 29. Fort Wayne
  • 30. Gary
  • 31. South Bend

Kansas

  • 32. Brown County

Kentucky

  • 33. Fulton County
  • 34. Mason County
  • 35. Meade County
  • 36. Trimble County

Louisiana

  • 37. Beauregard Parish
  • 38. Houma-Thibodaux
  • 39. Lake Charles
  • 40. New Orleans
  • 41. Shreveport
  • Massachusetts
  • 42. Springfield

Michigan

  • 43. Cass County

Minnesota

  • 44. Duluth
  • 45. Le Sueur County
  • 46. St. Cloud

Missouri

  • 47. Bates County
  • 48. Callaway County
  • 49. De Kalb County
  • 50. Joplin
  • 51. Saline County
  • 52. St. Joseph

Montana

  • 53. Billings
  • 54. Mineral County

New Hampshire

  • 55. Portsmouth

New Jersey

  • 56. Vineland

New York

  • 57. Yates County

Ohio

  • 58. Clinton County
  • 59. Mercer County
  • 60. Morrow County
  • 61. Perry County
  • 62. Steubenville

Oklahoma

  • 63. Grant County

Oregon

  • 64. Clatsop County

Pennsylvania

  • 65. Greene County
  • 66. Johnstown
  • 67. Union County
  • 68. Wayne County
  • 69. Williamsport

Texas

  • 70. Abilene
  • 71. Beaumont
  • 72. Concho County
  • 73. Fannin County
  • 74. Lubbock
  • 75. Newton County
  • 76. Sherman-Denison
  • 77. Waco

Virginia

  • 78. Frederick County

Washington

  • 79. Bellingham
  • 80. Clallam County
  • 81. Ferry County
  • 82. Kittitas County
  • 83. Richland-Kennewick
  • 84. Seattle
  • 85. Tacoma
  • 86. Yakima

West Virginia

  • 87. Monongalia County
  • 88. Parkersburg-Marietta
  • 89. Wheeling

Wisconsin

  • 90. Madison

