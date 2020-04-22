AT&T had held off on announcing any new 5G announcements since hitting 100 cities back in March, just as the US was hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Today, they let loose and unwrapped another 90 new 5G cities, bringing their total to 190 with coverage of more than 120 million people.

While we still aren’t at T-Mobile’s “nationwide” 5G coverage, AT&T is clearly accelerating the rollout of their low-band 5G that will cover the nation before we know it. They expanded greatly in California, Washington, Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Louisiana, and Florida this week, while adding 5G coverage in plenty of other states too.

As a reminder, this is AT&T’s low-band 5G, which is not the super fast 5G mmW that they also have in 35 cities. 5G mmW can reach multi-gigabit speeds yet is hard to find, while this low-band 5G is more about coverage and may not produce speeds much faster than the LTE connection you have used for years.

To see the full list of the 90 new AT&T 5G markets, get to scrollin’.

Alabama

1. Franklin County

Arkansas

2. Fayetteville-Springdale

3. Fort Smith

California

4. Chico

5. El Dorado County

6. Redding

7. Sacramento

8. Tehama County

9. Yuba City

Colorado

10. Colorado Springs

Connecticut

11. New London-Norwich

Florida

12. Bradenton

13. Dixie County

14. Fort Pierce

15. Hamilton County

16. Hardee County

17. Ocala

18. Pensacola

19. Sarasota

20. Tampa

Georgia

21. Dawson County

22. Marion County

Idaho

23. Boise City

24. Boundary County

Illinois

25. Chicago

26. Mason County

Indiana

27. Elkhart-Goshen

28. Evansville

29. Fort Wayne

30. Gary

31. South Bend

Kansas

32. Brown County

Kentucky

33. Fulton County

34. Mason County

35. Meade County

36. Trimble County

Louisiana

37. Beauregard Parish

38. Houma-Thibodaux

39. Lake Charles

40. New Orleans

41. Shreveport

Massachusetts

42. Springfield

Michigan

43. Cass County

Minnesota

44. Duluth

45. Le Sueur County

46. St. Cloud

Missouri

47. Bates County

48. Callaway County

49. De Kalb County

50. Joplin

51. Saline County

52. St. Joseph

Montana

53. Billings

54. Mineral County

New Hampshire

55. Portsmouth

New Jersey

56. Vineland

New York

57. Yates County

Ohio

58. Clinton County

59. Mercer County

60. Morrow County

61. Perry County

62. Steubenville

Oklahoma

63. Grant County

Oregon

64. Clatsop County

Pennsylvania

65. Greene County

66. Johnstown

67. Union County

68. Wayne County

69. Williamsport

Texas

70. Abilene

71. Beaumont

72. Concho County

73. Fannin County

74. Lubbock

75. Newton County

76. Sherman-Denison

77. Waco

Virginia

78. Frederick County

Washington

79. Bellingham

80. Clallam County

81. Ferry County

82. Kittitas County

83. Richland-Kennewick

84. Seattle

85. Tacoma

86. Yakima

West Virginia

87. Monongalia County

88. Parkersburg-Marietta

89. Wheeling

Wisconsin

90. Madison

