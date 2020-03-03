Droid Life

AT&T 5G Goes Live in Another 22 Markets

5G

At some point AT&T is going to have to flip the nationwide switch on all this 5G buildout, but for now, we’ve got another list of individual markets to share with you. Today, AT&T 5G has gone live in another 22 markets, bringing the total to 80 across the US.

Over the past month, AT&T has made this a weekly event, announcing sets of 13 markets on three separate occasions. This new batch is one of their biggest to date.

You’ll now find AT&T 5G in more areas of New York, Ohio, California, and for the first time, Montana. The full list of new AT&T 5G markets is as follows:

  • Albany, Ga.
  • Albany, N.Y.
  • Athens, Ga.
  • Beaverhead County, Mont.
  • Binghamton, N.Y.
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Denver, Colo.
  • Hamilton, Ohio
  • Lancaster, Pa.
  • Lincoln County, Mont.
  • Madera County, Calif.
  • Madison County, Va.
  • Mono County, Calif.
  • Provo, Utah
  • Raleigh County, W. Va
  • Ross County, Ohio
  • Santa Rosa, Calif.
  • Springfield, Ohio
  • State College, Pa.
  • Sussex County, N.J.
  • Worcester, Mass.

As a reminder, this AT&T 5G is not the super fast 5G mmW that they only have in small parts of 35 cities. Instead, this is the low-band 5G that will help bring 5G to the masses. It covers larger areas than 5G mmW and should help stand as a bit of a backbone to the final 5G network carriers like AT&T plan to build over the years.

Phones like the new Galaxy S20 line can access AT&T 5G, so once that pre-order arrives later this week, be ready for a fresh “5G” logo that you may have never seen before.

// AT&T

