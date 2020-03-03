At some point AT&T is going to have to flip the nationwide switch on all this 5G buildout, but for now, we’ve got another list of individual markets to share with you. Today, AT&T 5G has gone live in another 22 markets, bringing the total to 80 across the US.
Over the past month, AT&T has made this a weekly event, announcing sets of 13 markets on three separate occasions. This new batch is one of their biggest to date.
You’ll now find AT&T 5G in more areas of New York, Ohio, California, and for the first time, Montana. The full list of new AT&T 5G markets is as follows:
- Albany, Ga.
- Albany, N.Y.
- Athens, Ga.
- Beaverhead County, Mont.
- Binghamton, N.Y.
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- Denver, Colo.
- Hamilton, Ohio
- Lancaster, Pa.
- Lincoln County, Mont.
- Madera County, Calif.
- Madison County, Va.
- Mono County, Calif.
- Provo, Utah
- Raleigh County, W. Va
- Ross County, Ohio
- Santa Rosa, Calif.
- Springfield, Ohio
- State College, Pa.
- Sussex County, N.J.
- Worcester, Mass.
As a reminder, this AT&T 5G is not the super fast 5G mmW that they only have in small parts of 35 cities. Instead, this is the low-band 5G that will help bring 5G to the masses. It covers larger areas than 5G mmW and should help stand as a bit of a backbone to the final 5G network carriers like AT&T plan to build over the years.
Phones like the new Galaxy S20 line can access AT&T 5G, so once that pre-order arrives later this week, be ready for a fresh “5G” logo that you may have never seen before.
