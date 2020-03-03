At some point AT&T is going to have to flip the nationwide switch on all this 5G buildout, but for now, we’ve got another list of individual markets to share with you. Today, AT&T 5G has gone live in another 22 markets, bringing the total to 80 across the US.

Over the past month, AT&T has made this a weekly event, announcing sets of 13 markets on three separate occasions. This new batch is one of their biggest to date.

You’ll now find AT&T 5G in more areas of New York, Ohio, California, and for the first time, Montana. The full list of new AT&T 5G markets is as follows:

Albany, Ga.

Albany, N.Y.

Athens, Ga.

Beaverhead County, Mont.

Binghamton, N.Y.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Denver, Colo.

Hamilton, Ohio

Lancaster, Pa.

Lincoln County, Mont.

Madera County, Calif.

Madison County, Va.

Mono County, Calif.

Provo, Utah

Raleigh County, W. Va

Ross County, Ohio

Santa Rosa, Calif.

Springfield, Ohio

State College, Pa.

Sussex County, N.J.

Worcester, Mass.

As a reminder, this AT&T 5G is not the super fast 5G mmW that they only have in small parts of 35 cities. Instead, this is the low-band 5G that will help bring 5G to the masses. It covers larger areas than 5G mmW and should help stand as a bit of a backbone to the final 5G network carriers like AT&T plan to build over the years.

Phones like the new Galaxy S20 line can access AT&T 5G, so once that pre-order arrives later this week, be ready for a fresh “5G” logo that you may have never seen before.

// AT&T