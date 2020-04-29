We all know that Google I/O has been cancelled this year, but that doesn’t mean all of the announcements that were scheduled to take place during that event are also cancelled. One of those announcements was likely to be the Pixel 4a, but because I/O is no longer taking place, we don’t have a good idea as to when we can expect Google’s next affordable smartphone. Well, according to Germany’s Vodafone carrier, it’s looking like a mid-May launch.

Internal documents detailed by German media state that the device is to launch May 22, which could mean we’ll see Google announce the phone some time before then. There’s no telling if the May 22 date is solely for Europe or all markets Google intends to have the phone available, but at this point, we’ll take any Pixel 4a details we can get.

Right now, there isn’t much we don’t know about this phone, thanks to the internet and its undying ability to out Google phones ridiculously early. Its starting price is rumored to be $399, specs that include a Snapdragon 730 processor, 5.8″ 1080p display, 6GB RAM, 3,080mAh battery, and 12MP rear-facing camera. All in all, it should be a solid little Pixel phone from Google with a reasonable price tag. Let’s just pray the iPhone SE hasn’t completely killed the market for it. /sarcasm

If mid-May ends up being the timeframe, we don’t have too much longer to wait.

// Caschys Blog