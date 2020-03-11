With Pixel 4a leaks starting to ramp up, we’ll assume that we are close to the phone launching. We’re pretty sure we know the specs, what it will look like, and that it’s the phone for 2020 we have most been looking forward too. What we haven’t known is the price, though we may have just found that out.

In a Tweet today, @evleaks included a set of 3 images that look like Pixel 4a marketing materials superimposed onto a billboard. The images show off the phone in two colors (black or white), highlight its Google features, and reveal a price that we love to see.

According to these images, the Pixel 4a could start at $399. That’s the exact same price as the Pixel 3a and is a beautiful thing to see during a time where phone makers can’t help but jack up prices on their phones from one year to the next, even if they offer little in the form of upgrades. Should Google keep the same pricing as last year, we couldn’t be happier.

Since these images mention “Starting at $399,” that’s a hint that there could either be an option with more storage or a second model, like a Pixel 4a XL. The Pixel 3a came in an XL variant, so I’m not sure we shouldn’t expect that again this year, even with random rumors suggesting otherwise.

The Pixel 4a is expected to sport a 5.8″ display with hole punch front camera, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP rear camera, 3080mAh battery, and Snapdragon 730 processor. For $399, that’s a decent set of specs.

You are excited, right?

// @evleaks