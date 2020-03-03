Google I/O 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Emails are rolling out to attendees that Google I/O 2020 has been cancelled. Scheduled to take place May 12-14, it appears that fears over Coronavirus continue to cause havoc in the tech industry. While this sucks, we’d rather have people stay home and stay healthy than take a chance at getting sick.

Here’s what Google says.

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. If you don’t see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to [email protected]. Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year’s drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.

Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community. We will keep the Google I/O website updated with additional information.

As always, we appreciate your enthusiasm and patience. For additional questions, please contact [email protected]