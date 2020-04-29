If you are hunting around for Google Pixel Buds, you are probably coming up empty at all of the typical retail spots. Almost everyone is sold out of Google’s $179 wireless earbuds at this point. One of the few remaining is Abt, which just so happens to be the retailer that gave us one of those first early pre-order listings.

Like everyone else, Abt has the Clearly White version of the Pixel Buds, since this is the only color Google has made available. They also have them listed at the $179 price Google wants and I don’t believe there are any sneaky deal work-arounds like some of us tried to push through US Cellular or Verizon in the past couple of days.

Still, we are in-stock here with free shipping and free returns. Depending on how quickly you order, you could get your new Pixel Buds in a few days.

Curious for our thoughts on Pixel Buds? My pair showed up today and I’m sharing initial impressions here. We’ll have a review up soon too (like in a week).