Should the Google Pixel 4a show up in the coming weeks, we’re expecting to see a phone with an upgraded design, improved set of specs, and a price tag that won’t jump significantly over last year’s Pixel 3a. Thanks to another leak, we should also get ready for a faster experience through a better internal storage solution.

The crew at XDA was able to get a picture of a prototype Pixel 4a with its bootloader screen viewable and it shows evidence of UFS2.1 storage in use. This would be a replacement of the eMMC storage Google used in the Pixel 3a.

What’s the difference between UFS2.1 and eMMC storage? UFS is the future of storage that mostly offers a big speed boost in read and write speeds. That should mean opening and installing apps faster, quicker reloading of apps held in memory, that sort of thing.

While UFS3.0 is the current standard for flagship phones from OnePlus and Samsung, UFS2.1 is still quite fast. For a mid-range device like the Pixel 4a, it should offer a greatly improved overall experience from the 3a, especially since it’ll be coupled with 6GB RAM.

