Verizon to Waive Late Fees for 60 Days Due to Coronavirus

Verizon announced this morning that it is willing to help its customers who are impacted by coronavirus. That means a couple of things, but most importantly that customers impacted won’t have late fees or their service shut off.

In a note sent to press today, Verizon said “for the next 60 days, it will waive late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus.” They also added that they will not terminate service for anyone because of their inability to pay their bills, again “due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.”

I’ve reached out for clarification from Verizon on how they are determining who is “impacted” or can’t pay because of “disruptions caused by coronavirus.” Is this not a fee waive and service continuation for all customers? Are they going to need some form of proof to confirm that customers were impacted? How does that process work?

Additionally, Verizon wants everyone to know that their networks are ready for a possible jump in usage from their customers. Their Fios home, 5G Home and DSL home broadband services, and wireline business broadband services don’t have data caps, so customers there shouldn’t worry about usage. As for wireless customers, most folks these days are on unlimited plans without caps. For those not, Verizon is recommending you hangout on WiFi as much as possible.

We’ll update this post once we have heard back from Verizon.

// Verizon