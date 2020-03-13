In response to the coronavirus and the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, T-Mobile has stepped up as another US carrier to provide some form of relief to its customers. Their approach is a bit different than Verizon’s, in that they are focusing on making sure everyone has plenty of data during this time, while Verizon had some vague assurances for those with financial troubles caused by COVID-19.

For T-Mobile customers, the carrier is giving everyone unlimited data for the next 60 days starting now. All customers on T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile who weren’t on an unlimited plan, get access to as much data as they want for the time being. We aren’t sure if throttling and/or varying speeds are a part of that, but look, it’s unlimited for all.

In addition to unlimited data, T-Mobile understands that you might want to provide data to another device, so everyone gets an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot data for the next 60 days. This bonus is apparently “coming soon,” whatever that means.

Here are some other moves being made by T-Mobile:

For online orders, T-Mobile offers free two-day shipping fees for 60 days

T-Mobile is providing Lifeline partners with free data up to 5GB per month and increasing the data allowance for schools and students using EmpowerED digital learning programs. Those customers will be able to access “at least 20GB of data per month for the next 60 days.”

Offering free international calling for ALL current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers to Level 3 impacted countries.

As far as financial assistance goes, T-Mobile only says that if you “need support with your account due to unexpected financial impacts,” that you contact them immediately. Again, they are a part of the FCC’s pledge, so they should be willing do help if you are impacted by COVID-19.

We’ll update this post should we get additional info.

// T-Mobile